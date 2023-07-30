Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 61,258 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,258 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,468,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 448,981 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 169,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,643. The company has a market capitalization of $893.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

