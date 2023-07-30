Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 45,405 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,228,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 343,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,152. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

