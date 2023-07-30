Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,426,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 198.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,510. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.96.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.