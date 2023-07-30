Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $916,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Robert Half International by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,778,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,655. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

