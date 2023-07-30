Aurora Investment Counsel Has $897.87 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in XPO were worth $897,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $72.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

