Aurora Investment Counsel Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tronox were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,250,000 after buying an additional 2,423,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tronox by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 920,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,945. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

