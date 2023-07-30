Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 690,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

