Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,334,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $92.69. 131,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,366. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.