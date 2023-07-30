Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

FI stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.99. 3,294,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

