Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 220 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $149.90. 982,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

