Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 35.0% in July

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.
Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.61%.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
