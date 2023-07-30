Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 35.0% in July

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

