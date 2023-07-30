AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.87% of AtriCure worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.35. 234,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.