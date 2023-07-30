Atlantic Securities Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $244.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

