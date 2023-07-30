ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.