ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.