AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 7,621,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,869. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

