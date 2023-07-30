AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 7,621,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

