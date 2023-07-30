ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

