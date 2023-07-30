Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $236.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.