Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average of $225.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

