Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 245,556 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 181,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 119,720 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RWL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 127,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,085. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

