ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ASOS Trading Up 5.1 %

ASOMY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ASOMY. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $701.25.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

