Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.