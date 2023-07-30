Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.94.
Ashford Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.