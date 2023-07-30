ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.51-1.59 EPS.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,684. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $106.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

