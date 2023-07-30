ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $38.06 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.14 or 1.00023969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05769674 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,099,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

