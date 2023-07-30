ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.44. 17,747,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,282,375. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

