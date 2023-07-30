ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 540.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,817 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

