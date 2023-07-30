ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 424,224 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 424,224 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 16.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.87% of Baidu worth $451,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,826,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,902,000 after buying an additional 390,248 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $155.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

