Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

ARCC stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after buying an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.