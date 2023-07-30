Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.76 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.76 million and $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.