Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

Ardea Resources stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

