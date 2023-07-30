ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.5 %

ARCB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 724,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.