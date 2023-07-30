Aragon (ANT) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00014780 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $186.69 million and $7.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

