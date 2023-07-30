AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

NYSE ATR opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $126.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

