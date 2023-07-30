Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lifted by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
