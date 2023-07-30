Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 4,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 152,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

AMAT stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

