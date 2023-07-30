AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $17.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.80.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,080.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

