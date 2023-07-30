AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $17.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,512. AON has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.80.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,888,000 after buying an additional 128,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AON by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 665,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,880,000 after acquiring an additional 112,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

