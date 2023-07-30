Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $255.45 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $255.45 million and $31.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.78 or 0.99968772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02661627 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $34,147,445.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

