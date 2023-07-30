Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 612,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

ANIX stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

