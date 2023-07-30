Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,847 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,029,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 7,911,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.