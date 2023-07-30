Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $419.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

