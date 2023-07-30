Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,876 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 37,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

