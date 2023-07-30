Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 245,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $624.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

