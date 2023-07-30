Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7,980.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,512 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 6.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.89. The company had a trading volume of 806,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.43. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $326.19 and a one year high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

