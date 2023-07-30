Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the June 30th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Anew Medical stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,271. Anew Medical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Anew Medical Company Profile

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

