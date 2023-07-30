Analysts Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 220,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $46.70 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

