Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $30.66

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

