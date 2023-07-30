Analysts Set Expectations for Stratasys Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stratasys in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

