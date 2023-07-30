Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $40.15

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 300,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 156,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

