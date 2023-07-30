Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $40.15

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.15.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
